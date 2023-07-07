Edwin van der Sar hospitalized in intensive care: What happened to the former Man Utd goalkeeper?

Edwin van der Sar was one of the most famous goalkeepers in the world thanks to an illustrious career from 1990 to 2011 with clubs such as Ajax, Manchester United, Fulham and Juventus.

In the Netherlands, he won it all with Ajax: Champions League, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. Furthermore, the star was a key piece for the National Team.

Edwin van der Sar was also part of a magnificent version of Manchester United which won four times the Premier League in a span of five years and the Champions League during the 2007-2008 season. Now, unfortunately, the Dutch symbol is in critical condition.

What happened to Edwin van der Sar?

This Friday, Ajax published an official statement to explain what happened to Edwin van der Sar. This is the latest medical report from the Netherlands about the situation.

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

According to many reports, Edwin van der Sar was transported to a hospital by helicopter this afternoon after he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Right now, the former goalkeeper remains in intensive care.