Defensa y Justicia and River Plate face off on Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Following a crucial international break ahead of Qatar 2022, Argentine League action returns with a packed Matchday 8 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional with the introduction of VAR. Defensa y Justicia take on River Plate, who head into this game aiming to bounce back. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

The Halcon got off to a fantastic start to the competition, claiming 14 points from seven games. Sebastian Beccacece's men may have failed to beat Arsenal de Sarandi last time out but they are riding on a six-game unbeaten run, overcoming a road defeat to Newell's Old Boys in the first matchday.

On the other hand, River Plate will try to get back to winning ways after a painful defeat to lifelong rivals Boca Juniors at the Monumental. Marcelo Gallardo's boys are in fourth place, one point shy of Defensa. Will they pick up all three points?

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Date

Defensa y Justicia and River Plate will face off on Saturday, April 2 at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

TV channel in the US for Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate

The game to be played between Defensa y Justicia and River Plate on Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and Fanatiz.