River Plate will visit Defensa y Justicia today, April 2 at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium for the Matchday 8 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US today

Defensa y Justicia and River Plate will face each other today, April 2 at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium, in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

River Plate come from a hard blow after losing the "Superclasico" against their archrival Boca Juniors. Fortunately for the team led by Marcelo Gallardo, after that game the league was stopped due to the Qualifiers, and that allowed them to bring a little more calm to prepare for this difficult game against Defensa y Justicia in search of the leadership of Zone 1.

On the Defensa y Justicia side, they are one of the persecutors that the current leaders, Racing Club, have and that is why they will seek to obtain victory in this game in order to be able (depending on the result of Racing in their game) to obtain leadership. It won't be easy against River Plate, but the advantage of playing at home is a factor in their favor in a difficult game.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium, Florencio Varela, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Contrary to what might be suspected, taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, the statistics between the two teams are dominated by Defensa and Justicia. The "Halcon" were always a team that complicated River Plate, and in a total of 7 games played in the First Division, they have won 3; while the "Millionarios" have won 2. In addition, there were 2 draws. The last game between the two was during the 2021 League with a 3-2 victory for "Defe".

How to watch or live stream Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate in the US

The game that Defensa y Justicia and River Plate will today, April 2 at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium for the Matchday 8 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and Fanatiz.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -120 odds, while Defensa y Justicia have +320. A tie would finish in a +265 payout.

Caliente Defensa y Justicia +320 Tie +265 River Plate -120

*Odds via Caliente



