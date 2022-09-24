Denmark and France will face each other on Sunday at Parken Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Denmark vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Denmark and France will clash at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 1 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 16th overall meeting. No surprises here as France are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on eight occasions so far; Denmark have won five times to this day. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 3, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-1 win for the Red and Whites away in France in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Denmark vs France: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 2:45 PM

Denmark vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada

France: TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: BoxNation

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark