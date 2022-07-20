Deportivo Alaves take on Wolverhampton today at ESTADIUM IN CITY in a 2022 Club Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream free in your location.

Deportivo Alaves and Wolverhampton meet today in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano in La Nucia. Two small teams with a lot of heart, but the home team is saying goodbye to the top level. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Deportivo Alaves will not be able to play in the upcoming La Liga season as they were relegated last season. Alaves will not be able to play again in the first division until the team wins the title in the second division.

Wolverhampton were a bit luckier than Alaves last season as they finished in the top 10 teams in the Premier League although that was not enough for the team to qualify for the European tournaments.

Deportivo Alaves vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time

Deportivo Alaves and Wolverhampton play for a 2022 Club Friendly game on Wednesday, July 20 at Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano in La Nucia. The home team is in a terrible situation and this will be one of the few international games they will play this year.

Belize: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Deportivo Alaves vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN3

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

United States: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV