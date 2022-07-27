One of Leipzig or Bayern will become the winner of the DFL Supercup 2022. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

Winners of the Bundesliga and the German Football Cup (DFB-Pokal) face off in Germany's annual DFL-Supercup or the German Super Cup. This tournament was replaced by the DFB-Ligapokal league cup in 1997.

Due to scheduling conflicts with UEFA Euro 2008, the DFB-Ligapokal was postponed for a year, and this game served as a substitute. After it was resurrected for the 2010-11 season, in recognition of the Deutsche Fußball Liga's takeover of the tournament, the Supercup changed its name from the DFB-Supercup to the DFL-Supercup.

Since 2010, instead of the DFB-Supercup being played between the league and cup winners, the Bundesliga champion has been required to face the Bundesliga runner-up in the event of a double. In 2022, the DFL-Supercup will return for its twelfth iteration. The champions from last season are Bayern.

How much money does the DFL Supercup 2022 champion get?

Since 2010, the DFL Supercup winner has been awarded a stunning trophy consisting of two arms holding a chrome ball in the center. One contest is represented by each of the arms. The Bundesliga winners get a silver bowl known as the Champion's Salad Bowl.

The other appendage is gold and depicts the German Cup trophy. The trophy stands at almost six kilograms and is 53 centimeters in height. Bremen silversmiths Koch & Bergfeld came up with the design.

A €40,000 insurance policy is shown on the Bundesliga website. Although the Super Bowl champion gets to retain the trophy for a whole year, they have to give it back to the DFL before the following tournament can be held.