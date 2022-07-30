The DFL Supercup is a competition played annually between the Bundesliga champions and the DFB-Pokal winners ahead of the next season in Germany. Bayern Munich are the reigning champions. Here, check out all the past winners.

The DFL Supercup, also known as the German Supercup, is the first soccer trophy of the season in the country. It’s a one-off match held annually between the Bundesliga champions and the DFB-Pokal winners. Since 2010, if one of the teams have won the double, the match is played against the Bundesliga runner up.

The first German Supercup was played in 1987, the trophy was first run by the German Football Association, so it was called DBF Supercup. It was played officially until 1996, when it was replaced by the German League Cup until this was abolished in 2007 and the Supercup returned officially in 2010. Since then, it’s been run by the German League.

The winner of the DFL Supercup is decided in a single game. In the case of a tie after the 90 minutes, the match is then decided by a penalty shoot-out without going to extra time. The two most successful clubs have been Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

DFL Supercup: List of winners by year

The current DFL Supercup champions are Bayern Munich. The Bavarians were crowned on this year's edition beating RB Leipzig 5-3. Bayern are also the most winners of the trophy, with ten. Then, they’re followed by Borussia Dortmund with six.

On the other hand, since 2011, the Supercup has been held at the stadium of the DFB Cup winners. Until 2015 there were only home wins, until Bayern reversed the trend in 2016. Here, check out all the past winners:

Year Winner 1987 Bayern Munich 1988 SV Werder Bremen 1989 Borussia Dortmund 1990 Bayern Munich 1991 1.FC Kaiserslautern 1992 VfB Stuttgart 1993 SV Werder Bremen 1994 SV Werder Bremen 1995 Borussia Dortmund 1996 Borussia Dortmund