Leipzig and Bayern will clash at the Red Bull Arena in the Final of the 2022 DFL Supercup. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it free in the US.

Leipzig vs Bayern: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 DFL Supercup Final

Leipzig will face Bayern at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in the 2022 DFL Supercup Final. Here you will find when and how to watch free this German Super Cup soccer match in the US.

This will be their 15th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Bayern are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; RB Leipzig have grabbed a win only once to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on February 5, 2022, when the German champions beat Leipzig with a final result of 3-2 in the 2021/22 Bundesliga. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time to determine the new DFL Supercup winners.

Leipzig vs Bayern: Date

The 2022 DFL Supercup Final game between Leipzig and Bayern will be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Leipzig vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leipzig vs Bayern for DFL Supercup Final 2022

The game to be played between Leipzig and Bayern will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.