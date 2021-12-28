Just 13 months after Diego Maradona's tragic passing, his younger brother Hugo Maradona has also passed away. He was 52 years old when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his house in Naples.

Hugo had somewhat successful stints playing for Ascoli and Rayo Vallecano, while also spending some time playing in Uruguay, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, and Austria. He mostly focused on youth soccer and development projects.

And like his brother, Hugo also had a brief stint as a coach, managing the North American Soccer League team Puerto Rico Islanders for a couple of years. Now, he intended to pursue an executive position in Napoli.

"He was in Malta last month where he oversaw a youth football training camp," reported the Mirror. "Hugo had surgery back in 2018 following a heart condition, and was believed to have been in good health having announced earlier this year that he intended to stand for elected office in Naples."

Hugo Called Out The Media For Their Scrutiny On Diego's Life

Hugo Maradona never shied away from controversies and called out those who claimed to be his brother's friends in the wake of his death, also criticizing the media for their constant scrutiny of his life:

“My other brother and sisters suffer because of all these people who go out and talk about Diego," Hugo said following his brother's death. "We have always been with him and we have never seen these people. I hope there are no social networks in heaven and that Diego rests in peace."

"Our family wants justice, but so many people talk about what happened that they confuse the people who loved Diego," Hugo added. "Everyone claims to have been his friends. Why weren’t they with him then? This is an amazing thing."