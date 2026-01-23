Does Luis Suarez have a place alongside Lionel Messi in the team? Inter Miami coach addresses striker’s role

Inter Miami have been highly active during the transfer market to bolster the squad as they look to help Lionel Messi defend the historic MLS Cup title secured last season. Amidst this flurry of activity is Luis Suarez; while the veteran forward lost his place in the starting team during the 2025 playoffs, Javier Mascherano has not ruled out the possibility of the Uruguayan reclaiming his spot in the frontline alongside the Argentine superstar.

Suarez, the club’s second-highest scorer, was a vital component during Inter Miami’s regular season. However, during the postseason, he lost ground to fellow Argentines Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti.

Despite this, having recently renewed his contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season, Mascherano noted at the start of preseason that every player begins on equal footing and that the Pistolero could return to a more prominent role in 2026.

“All I can say is that when we start the season, everyone starts from zero,” Mascherano said during a recent press conference. “From there, we will be guided by the level of each individual player and we will field the most competitive team possible. Luis is a part of this squad; he is not only an important player for the team, but for the club, and he will continue to be so”.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff. (Getty Images)

The former Barcelona striker saw significant action last season, recording 50 appearances across all competitions with 17 goals and 17 assists. However, during the decisive stretch of the postseason, the Uruguayan struggled to find his best form, leading to him losing his starting spot to Allende, who was in peak condition.

Suarez’s postseason performance

Suarez started the first two matches of the playoff opening round against Nashville, where he recorded an assist, but was subsequently sanctioned for the decisive third game by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following an unsporting incident involving Andy Najar.

In that crucial match where the Uruguayan was absent, Allende shined with a brace to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory, securing the series and a spot in the quarterfinals. For the following clash against Cincinnati, Mascherano opted to stick with the in-form Allende despite Suarez being available again. The Uruguayan was relegated to the bench and saw just 14 minutes of action after coming on as a substitute.

In the semifinals against New York City FC, Inter Miami dismantled their opponents 5-1. Suarez’s involvement was further limited, as Mascherano only sent him onto the pitch with eight minutes remaining. In that match, Allende continued to justify his selection as the preferred option by netting a hat-trick.

With Allende in unstoppable form, Mascherano repeated the formula for the MLS Cup Final against Vancouver Whitecaps, pairing the Argentine with Lionel Messi in attack. The decision paid dividends as the former Celta Vigo forward scored the final goal in a 3-1 victory, while Suarez watched the entire match from the bench.

With the dawn of a new season, Suarez will have the opportunity to prove to Mascherano that he can still be the starting striker the team require—even in the face of Allende’s scorching form and the potential arrival of stellar striker German Berterame.