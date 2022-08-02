The third edition of the tournament between Liga MX and MLS teams is set to start on Wednesday, August 3. Find out if the 2022 Leagues Cup winners will get an official title.

The 2022 Leagues Cup will feature three Liga MX teams and five MLS franchises. But the 2021 Leagues Cup winners Club Leon won't participate. Therefore this year's edition will have a brand new champion and the chance to watch some quality football games in U.S. soil.

This year's edition will feature a special format rather than the previous editions. Originally, it was a double-header game at the SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Galaxy play against Chivas and Los Angeles FC play against Club America.

Later on, the organization added three more games, as they didn't want to expand this tournament due to the shorten calendar for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, the question still remains as if the Leagues Cup is an official title, check out the answer below.

Is the 2022 Leagues Cup an official title?

According to the organization, this 2022 Leagues Cup competition doesn't give out an award as official title. In fact, this year's edition is an exhibition event and the format was modified, since there will be no direct elimination matches and only individual friendly matches will be played.

However, the 2023 Leagues Cup will count as an official title. Also, the format and the prize will be different. It will feature all 47 clubs that play in both MLS and Liga MX and will grant a spot to next year's CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. Meanwhile the second and third place finishers will qualify for the regular round.