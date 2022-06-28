The Dominican Republic U20 team will play against the Jamaica U20 team for the Quaterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Jamaica U20: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship in the US

The Dominican Republic U20 team will play against the Jamaica U20 team at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

As for the Dominican Republic U20 team, they have earned their spot at this stage. After a Round of 16 stage matchup against El Salvador U20 team, the Dominicans won 5-4 in a game full of nerve-wracking twists.

Whereas the Jamaica U20 team, they have had an amazing run in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. In fact, they have lost just one game, although they conceded 8 goals in their 4 games of this tournament.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Jamaica U20: Date

The Dominican Republic U20 team will clash against the Jamaica U20 team at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. This game is for the Quarterfinals stage.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Jamaica U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs Jamaica U20 in the US

The matchup between the Dominican Republic U20 team and the Jamaica U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com and TUDN USA.

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs Jamaica U20 anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the Dominican Republic U20 team and the Jamaica U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.