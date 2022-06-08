Dominican Republic take on Guatemala at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Dominican Republic and Guatemala meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. Two teams wanting to steal the first spot of the standings in the group. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Dominican Republic are in the second spot of the Group D standings (League B) with 3 points thanks to an easy victory against Belize 2-0 on the road and a loss against French Guiana 2-3 at home.

Guatemala must play against the Dominican Republic twice to close this round, the second game will take place in Guatemala City on June 13. But for now the team is focused on winning these two games and it is very likely that they will win since in 2022 the wins for Guatemalas are four with one draw and one loss.

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala : Date

Dominican Republic and Guatemala play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, June 10 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The visitors are in better form than the home team, but both teams want to close the round as group leaders.

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala : Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Dominican Republic vs Guatemala at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Dominican Republic and Guatemala at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Friday, June 10, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

