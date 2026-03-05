Dolphins face brutal reality check as Tua Tagovailoa’s market might be more expensive than they initially thought

When the Miami Dolphins made the decision to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, they thought they would be the ones setting the asking price. According to latest reports, that is not the case. In fact, trading the quarterback would actually be very expensive for the team.

When a starting QB is on the market, it’s usually that team the one getting picks. However, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, an anonymous “high-ranking team executive” said that teams would receive Tua, but only “if the Dolphins would send a first-round pick to take on the freight of his contract.”

In other words, is not only that the Fins won’t get a top compensation, but they will actually have to give a top draft pick in return. Hence, a trade is looking all the less likely. Therefore, they are most likely to release Tagovailoa at this point than trading him.

The Dolphins need to address this QB situation as soon as possible

With Jeff Hafley now on the helm as the team’s head coach, the next step is to grant him a starting quarterback. However, for the Dolphins to do that, they first need to solve the Tagovailoa situation. After all, Tua is owed $54 million during the 2026 NFL season.

New Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley

Tagovailoa’s huge 2022 contract extension didn’t age well, as the Dolphins never ripped the rewards former GM Chris Grier thought they would get. Tua’s career has been hampered by being injury prone, not much of a game-changer, and undersized for an NFL QB.

What are other QB deals that were similar to the Tua situation?

Brock Osweiler was dealt alongside a heavy package back in the day too. Back in the day, the Texans traded Osweiler and a second-round pick to the Browns, so Cleveland swallowed a $16 million guaranteed salary. Now, Osweiler’s contract is diminute in contrast to Tagovailoa’s, hence a second round was enough.

The Rams also did it in the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade. As they received Stafford, they sent Goff and an additional extra first-round to the Lions for Detroit to swallow all of Goff’s guarantees. Needless to say, the Rams don’t regret that move as they won the Super Bowl in Stafford’s first year with the team.