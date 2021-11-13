After leaving Milan for free this summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma has failed to make an impression at the Parc des Princes in Paris. As a result, he has revealed his worries over his time on the field.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had opted not to sign a new deal with Milan this summer and moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer as the highest-rated goalkeeper in Euro 2020. However, in Paris, he has the status of an alternative to Costa Rica international, Keylor Navas. Donnarumma made his Rossoneri debut at the age of 16 and was irreplaceable in the team for a total of six seasons.

Moreover, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has complete trust in Kaylor Navas, and the Italian star is often left on the bench with no playing time, As a result, he has made only seven appearances so far in all competitions, two of which in the UEFA Champions League.

The young Italian shot-stopper has reportedly lost his patience and has already complained to his agent Mino Raiola. Gigio aims to play and start more matches. Expectedly, it is the reason he is angry with Raiola for not providing him with a transfer to a club where he will be guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

After Wijnaldum, Donnarumma complains about lack of playing time at PSG

The competition between Navas and him, is apparently is causing some troubles for the 22-year-old because he was accustomed to constantly starting at Milan. Donnarumma might still be still the main man for Italy, but he has admitted that the rivalry with veteran Navas at the club level is difficult.

"It has no influence on my performance, but it disturbs me. It's not easy since I'm used to starting every game, and being on the bench may be painful at times. However, I am confident that the problem will be fixed, " he said in an interview with TNT Sport.

This is just another drop in the ocean of Paris Saint-Germain's problems and difficulties on and off-pitch in the season 2021-22 after Georginio Wijnaldum had earlier slammed his lack of playing time, with talk of a possible conflict between the Dutch midfielder and the South American players in the club.

Then, there were the rumors of a possible early rescission of Sergio Ramos' contract, as he is yet to debut in the Red-and-Blues jersey; followed by sporting director Leonardo's furious statement regarding Lionel Messi's national team call-up. Not to mention Argentine striker Mauro Icardi's, and entertainer and agent Wanda Nara's divorce saga, as well as the fact that Ander Herrera was recently robbed by a transvestite sex worker in Paris.