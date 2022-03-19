Paulo Dybala's future has been up in the air for quite some time now. According to reports, Massimiliano Allegri and the forward got into a furious argument on the weekend of Juventus' Serie A duel against Salernitana on Sunday.

After the beginning of 2022, there has been a big question mark over the future of Paulo Dybala as he has entered the final months of his Juventus contract. The Argentine forward is yet to agree a new deal with the Serie A side, and instead of the situation getting better over time, the relationship between the two sides has only just deteriorated.

At the beginning of the season, the renewal of Dybala's contract seemed like an easy task. Moreover, as a result of the player's frequent injuries, Bianconeri's hierarchy has opted to change the proposal's conditions, and thus, there has been no progress for several months.

A new round of talks is scheduled for next Monday when the two sides will make another attempt to meet halfway after the unexpected stall in the negotiations for the contract renewal. However, the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport now reports a quarrel that occurred between the 28-year-old and his manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus: What did Dybala and Allegri clash about?

Namely, defender Juan Cuadrado and the Juve vice-captain Paulo Dybala went to the head coach's office on Friday in order to inquire about the plan and program ahead of the Salernitana clash this Sunday. It was the Argentine who took charge of the discussion when the two demanded a couple of extra hours between the training sessions.

Allegri, meanwhile, was left fuming to hear such a request following the early UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination thanks to the shocking 3-0 defeat to Villarreal in Turin in the mid-week, and the conversation swiftly descended into a heated exchange.

"Paulo... You of all people make a request like that?" the 54-year-old manager reportedly asked the player whose 2021-22 season has been marred with unfortunate injuries, in addition to the uncertainty over his future.