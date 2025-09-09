Ecuador vs Argentina: Lineups for Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Sept. 9

The Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers wrap up Tuesday, September 9, as Ecuador host Argentina for Matchday 18. With both sides already secured in the tournament, the match carries little competitive weight.

Argentina clinched qualification on Matchday 14 after a 4-1 win over Brazil and a scoreless draw between Bolivia and Uruguay. With first place already locked in, coach Lionel Scaloni could give playing time to squad members who have seen limited minutes this qualifying cycle.

Scaloni also confirmed after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela that Lionel Messi will not travel to Ecuador, prioritizing rest ahead of a crucial stage with Inter Miami in the MLS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ecuador secured their spot on Matchday 16 with a 0-0 draw at Peru. Despite already qualifying, coach Sebastian Beccacece is expected to field a strong lineup to finish the qualifiers with 31 points, matching Ecuador’s best-ever campaign from 2001.

Advertisement

Ecuador’s probable lineup

For this match, Beccacece gets midfielder Alan Franco back in the lineup, while veteran forward Enner Valencia will be honored for reaching 100 appearances with the national team.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo matches record Lionel Messi may no longer compete for

Ecuador’s probable starting XI against Argentina is expected to be: Hernan Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordoñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Pervis Estupiñan or Nilson Angulo; Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, and Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia.

Advertisement

Argentina’s probable lineup

On Argentina’s side, Scaloni will be without captain Lionel Messi, who was confirmed after Matchday 17 not to travel to Ecuador with the squad. Additionally, Cristian Romero will miss the match, having reached the yellow card limit in the game against Venezuela.

Argentina’s probable starting XI against Ecuador is expected to be: Emiliano Martinez; Nicolas Tagliafico, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, and Gonzalo Montiel; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone or Franco Mastantuono; Julian Alvarez or Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement