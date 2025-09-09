Trending topics:
soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo matches record Lionel Messi may no longer compete for

Cristiano Ronaldo, though a veteran, continues to showcase his remarkable dominance on the global stage. The Portuguese star recently matched a significant record, placing him in an elite category that his rival Lionel Messi may no longer contest.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Alex Grimm/Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Despite being veterans, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dazzle at the elite level of soccer. The Argentine superstar recently scored twice in his last appearance for the national team, showcasing his enduring skill. Meanwhile, Portugal‘s veteran did not shy, breaking an impressive record that his rival may no longer challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 39th World Cup qualifying goal against Hungary, extending his lead over Lionel Messi, who is at 36 goals and sidelined from catching up after announcing his absence from Argentina’s final match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifying against Ecuador. This achievement not only places the Portuguese ahead of his Argentine rival but also sees him tie Carlos Ruiz as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

While Lionel Messi’s World Cup Qualifier with Argentina schedule winds down, Cristiano Ronaldo still has four games on tap for the 2026 campaign. Portugal will face Ireland twice, clash with Hungary again, and conclude against Armenia. This gives the seasoned forward a prime opportunity to extend his scoring lead, as he also aims to secure the top scorer accolade in the 2026 UEFA qualifiers— a milestone he has not reached in several editions.

Top 5 all-time top scorers in World Cup Qualifiers history

Although Cristiano Ronaldo aims to lead the all-time scorers in World Cup Qualifiers history. Yet, another active player is working to extend his legacy and further chase the Portuguese star’s record. Here’s a look at the top five players:

Cristiano Ronaldo smiling

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC reacts during a Saudi Pro League match.

#PlayerGames playedGoals scored
1.Cristiano Ronaldo4939
1.Carlos Ruiz4739
2.Lionel Messi7236
3.Ali Daei5135
4.Robert Lewandowski4132
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Portugal’s second goal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi still have a chance to break a World Cup record

The ongoing saga of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the international stage remains a captivating tale. While the Portuguese has outscored his Argentine counterpart in World Cup qualifiers, both legends have the opportunity to etch their names further into the tournament’s history books. Should they opt to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they stand to become the most capped players in the history of the competition.

Amidst these pursuits, Messi has a unique chance to claim another prestigious record. He is just four goals away from dethroning Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Though the target seems ambitious, the Argentine’s remarkable performances with Inter Miami suggest that it is a feat well within his reach.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
