Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Ecuador today on Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The 2026 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers are set to culminate on Tuesday, as Lionel Messi and Argentina gear up for their final qualifying match against Ecuador. Enthusiastic fans in the stands await eagerly to witness one of the world’s most illustrious footballers in action.

This fixture is not merely a regular outing for Messi; it might represent his swansong in World Cup Qualifiers, as the Argentine maestro is anticipated to make his terminal official appearance for the Argentine National Soccer Team in this competitive setting on Tuesday.

Both Argentine and Ecuadorian supporters have flocked to secure tickets for what might be Messi’s final Qualifier spectacle in the blue and white stripes. Although Ecuador has home-field advantage, all eyes are on Messi’s potential magic as Argentina eyes a finish with 41 points in the standings.

Even though teams have deployed their tactics in the preceding fixtures of the 2026 qualifiers, the sense of seeing top-tier talents compete remains intact, reminding us that player contracts lie with clubs rather than national teams.

Is Messi playing for Argentina vs. Ecuador today?

Lionel Messi will not feature in today’s starting XI against Ecuador. With both nations already qualified for the next stage of the 2026 World Cup, Messi did not travel with the Argentine squad, as Argentina begins exploring roster alternatives for the main tournament.

While Messi’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by fans attending the Argentine-Ecuador encounter, the stage is set for other players to potentially debut, depending on how the match unfolds, with qualification already secured.

Predicted lineup for Argentina and Ecuador today

Expect substantial adjustments in both lineups for today’s match. With Messi absent from the squad that traveled to Ecuador, here’s a glance at the names expected to grace the pitch against Ecuador.

Argentina’s starting XI: Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Gonzalo Montiel Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Gonzalez, Thiago Almada Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez



