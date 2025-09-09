Where to watch Ecuador vs Argentina live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador will host Argentina on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Ecuador vs Argentina online in the US on Fanatiz USA]

Argentina have already secured the top spot in World Cup qualifying, but Lionel Messi’s absence won’t stop the reigning champions from pushing for one more win to close out their campaign. Standing in their way are Ecuador, one the most promising teams in CONMEBOL.

The Ecuadorians sit fourth in the standings but would be in second place if not for a three-point deduction earlier in the competition. With a strong run already behind them, Ecuador aim to cap off their qualifying journey by challenging the region’s best, Argentina.

When will the Ecuador vs Argentina match be played?

Ecuador take on Argentina this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Willian Pacho Tenorio of Ecuador – Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Ecuador vs Argentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Ecuador and Argentina will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.