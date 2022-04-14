Eintracht Frankfurt took the Camp Nou by storm to destroy Barcelona's aspirations in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. Xavi's men suffered an embarrassing exit and, unsurprisingly, social media went wild. Check out here the best memes and reactions.

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League journey is over for Barcelona. The Cules have suffered a painful elimination at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, who claimed a 3-2 victory at Camp Nou and win 4-3 on aggregate.

The Bundesliga side has certainly shocked Xavi Hernandez's boys, who arrived at this clash in high spirits as it has been in good form as of late. The visitors took the lead early in the game through the penalty spot, as Filip Kostic put them in front only four minutes into the match.

Rafael Santos Borre would later extend Frankfurt's advantage with an absolute rocket from outside the box shortly before halftime. If Barca had any comeback hopes, Kostic made sure of crushing them by making it three in the second half. Sergio Busquets pulled one back in stoppage time and Memphis Depay also scored at the death but it was not enough to turn things around, and the Internet was flooded with memes.

Best memes and reactions to Barcelona's Europa League elimination

If being relegated to the Europa League was disappointing enough for a club like Barcelona, let alone to be eliminated from the tournament this way. Unsurprisingly, fans have gone wild on the Internet as the Catalans fell short in their quest for this title.