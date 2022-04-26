Emelec will receive this Wednesday, April 27, the last champion of the Libertadores, Palmeiras. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Palmeiras will visit Emelec this Wednesday, April 27, in search of having a perfect score in this group stage. Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last champion of the Copa Libertadores began their participation in this 2022 edition in the best possible way. They won their first two games and both by a wide difference: 4-0 against Deportivo Tachira and 8-1 against Independiente Petrolero. Now they will have to play against the most difficult rival they have in their group, although they are still the favorites.

Emelec did not have as good a start as their rivals in this match. To have a start equal to that of Palmeiras, they should have at least won both games. Not only was it not like that, but they could barely get two disappointing draws. They know that against the reigning champions it will be difficult even playing at home, but they are confident that they can present a balanced match, especially considering that a draw would be a good result for them.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: George Capwell Stadium, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there is a single precedent and from quite a few years ago: 27 to be exact. In the 1995 edition of the Copa Libertadores, both teams coincided in Group D and this is the only precedent recorded between the two. On that occasion, two games were played and both were victories for Palmeiras, which is why they dominate the statistics.

The first of them took place on Friday, March 10, 1995 at the George Capwell Stadium, and it was a victory for Palmeiras 3-1. The second game took place a few days later, on Tuesday, March 28, 1995 at the Palestra Itália Stadium and this time the result was 2-1 of course in favor of the Brazilians.

How to watch or live stream Emelec vs Palmeiras in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 27 at the George Capwell Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Emelec and Palmeiras will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Palmeiras are the favorite with +100 odds, while Emelec have +285. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

Caliente Emelec +100 Tie +250 Palmeiras +285

*Odds via Caliente