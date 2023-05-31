England U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

England U-20 and Italy U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. This will be one of the biggest games of the day, two favorites play for only one to advance to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

England had a perfect 2-1 record during the group stage, they scored only 4 goals but that was enough to win against Tunisia 1-0 and against Uruguay 3-2.

Italy were the second best team in Group D below Brazil, three teams had 6 points in that group but everything was defined by Goal Difference.

England U-20 vs Italy U-20: Kick-Off Time

England U-20 and Italy U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM June 1

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM June 1

Italy: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM June 1

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM June 1

United States: 5:00 PM

England U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Italy: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2