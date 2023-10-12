England vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly in your country

In this window of international competitions also has place for this friendly so teams continue trying things. It involves England facing Australia at Wembley Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

[Watch Australia vs England for FREE in the US on Fubo]

England have performed at a very high level in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers, so they reached this time off with plenty of advantage. They are the leaders of the groups having avoided defeats in their five matchups, securing a tie followed by four victories. This chance may see them boasting some backup players because they play against Italy next Tuesday.

Australia aren’t part of any tournament yet as their qualifiers have been programmed for next month. Therefore, they are going to use this week to play a pair of matches to prepare for that competition. Their calendar for this section of the year has another encounter set for October 17 against New Zealand at Gtech Community Stadium.

England vs Australia: Kick-Off Time

England will confront Australia at Wembley Stadium in a friendly this Friday, October 13.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 14)

Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 14)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 14)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 14)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 14)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 14)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch England vs Australia in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: 10 Play, 10, Paramount+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN 3

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Arabia 8 HD, beIN Sports English 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

Ireland: Channel 4

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA,SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Arabia 8 HD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports Arabia 8 HD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Sweden: V Sport Extra,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN Sports Arabia 8 HD,beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

UK: Channel 4

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus