In what could be one of the biggest misfire signings in Premier League history, and after only two and a half seasons, Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Manchester United. A hard realization given Sancho was purchased for a record transfer fee of $90 million and still has a contract until 2026 with the Red Devils.



After being benched by Ten Hag and where the manager questioned the star player’s training, Sancho took to Instagram to defend himself. The situation came to a head when Sancho was banished from first team training, and even eating with his teammates.



According to The Sun, Sancho and ten Hag have “no relationship”, with ten Hag requesting an apology by the player in front of the team, Sancho has refused, according to reports, to issue said apology as he still feels his name was used as a “scapegoat” for Manchester United’s poor run of form.



Where could Sancho transfer to?



With talks between the player and the manager at a standstill, reports have been many as to what comes next for one of England’s top talents. According to The Sun, Borussia Dortmund would be interested in a loan move for Sancho. Sancho had great success at Dortmund playing from 2017-2021 in 104 matches and netting 38 Bundesliga goals.





The other rumor is Juventus are interested in Sancho, Juve may not have the funds at the moment for a January transfer but could work out a loan deal with an option to buy, freezing the price tag.



Sancho has been training with United’s academy and if he were to leave Manchester United, Sancho would be one of the biggest bust signings in United history. Sancho was seen as one of the key players to finally put United back on top of the Premier League.





Jadon Sancho’s numbers at Manchester United



This season Sancho has only played in three Premier League matches without registering a goal or assist. Before that he had played 55 PL games scoring only 9 goals. Sancho’s best season was last season with 6 goals in the Premier League and 7 in total across all competitions.