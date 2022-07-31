England take on Germany at Wembley Stadium in London for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

England vs Germany: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final in your country

England and Germany meet in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The home team is favorite but the German women know how to play and win. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Women's EURO game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

England were dominant during the group stage and the team showed that they used home advantage well. During the early phases of the knockout stage things got slightly complicated for the English women but in the end they knew how to win against Spain in extra time.

Germany did not make a fuss to reach the final since they won their group, and in the quarter-finals and semi-finals the team was lethal against Austria and a big favorite like France.

England vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

England and Germany play for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final on Sunday, July 31 at Wembley Stadium in London. The German women were a bit more efficient during the knockout stage, plus they won against a big favorite, but the local team has a good offensive attack.

Australia: 1:00 AM August 1

Bahamas: 11:00 AM

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Barbados: 11:00 AM

Belize: 9:00 AM

Botswana: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Ethiopia: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Gambia: 3:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Lesotho: 5:00 PM

Liberia: 3:00 PM

Malawi: 5:00 PM

Malta: 5:00 PM

Mauritius: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Namibia: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Pakistan: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Rwanda: 5:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Sudan: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

United Kingdom: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM

England vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport

Ethiopia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: Free, TF1, Canal+ France, Molotov, TF1 Live

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: Das Erste, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, RaiPlay, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 252

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport, DStv Now

Liberia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malta: TVMNews+

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Portugal: RTP Play, Canal 11, RTP2

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, W-Sport

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, W-Sport

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Tanzania: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

United States: ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

How to watch England vs Germany anywhere

If you want to watch this England vs Germany game for the the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.