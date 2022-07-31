England and Germany meet in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The home team is favorite but the German women know how to play and win. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Women's EURO game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
England were dominant during the group stage and the team showed that they used home advantage well. During the early phases of the knockout stage things got slightly complicated for the English women but in the end they knew how to win against Spain in extra time.
Germany did not make a fuss to reach the final since they won their group, and in the quarter-finals and semi-finals the team was lethal against Austria and a big favorite like France.
England vs Germany: Kick-Off Time
England and Germany play for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final on Sunday, July 31 at Wembley Stadium in London. The German women were a bit more efficient during the knockout stage, plus they won against a big favorite, but the local team has a good offensive attack.
Australia: 1:00 AM August 1
Bahamas: 11:00 AM
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Barbados: 11:00 AM
Belize: 9:00 AM
Botswana: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Ethiopia: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Gambia: 3:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Lesotho: 5:00 PM
Liberia: 3:00 PM
Malawi: 5:00 PM
Malta: 5:00 PM
Mauritius: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Namibia: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Pakistan: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Rwanda: 5:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Sudan: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
United Kingdom: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 5:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM
England vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean
Botswana: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport
Ethiopia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
France: Free, TF1, Canal+ France, Molotov, TF1 Live
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: Das Erste, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, RaiPlay, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 252
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport, DStv Now
Liberia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malta: TVMNews+
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Portugal: RTP Play, Canal 11, RTP2
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, W-Sport
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, W-Sport
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, W-Sport
Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV España
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Tanzania: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One
United States: ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
How to watch England vs Germany anywhere
If you want to watch this England vs Germany game for the the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.