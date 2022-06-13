England host Hungary in what will be the second game between the two in this UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game online in the United States.

England and Hungary will face each other in what will be Matchday 4 of group A3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

It will be the second game between the two in this UEFA Nations League. In the first game, the Hungarians gave the big surprise by beating England 1-0 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (where the locals have become strong, since they also drew with Germany there). Hungary are second in their group just 1 point behind leaders Italy, and will try to fight for more than just permanence.

England have not been able to win in these first Matchdays of the UEFA Nations League since after the aforementioned defeat against Hungary they then drew against Italy and against Germany, getting 2 points out of 9 possible (which could have been worse since against the Germans they managed to match it only towards the end). The English must get points so as not to complicate their permanence in League A.

England vs Hungary: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton; England

England vs Hungary: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

England vs Hungary: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total throughout history, these rivals have met 25 times with 16 victories in favor of England (the dominators of the statistics) and only 6 of Hungary (one of which is historic, since they beat them 6- 3 in 1953, which was the first loss for the English at Wembley), with 3 draws.

The last game between the two was the sixth victory of the Hungarians against the English, the second official victory in history (the first had been in the 1962 World Cup in Chile, on that occasion the "Magyars" won 2-1): It was 1-0 in Budapest with a goal from Szoboszlai.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free England vs Hungary in the US

England vs Hungary: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: England are the favorite with -400 odds, while Hungary have +900. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings England -400 Tie +500 Hungary +900

