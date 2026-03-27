England vs Uruguay LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 international friendly at Wembley

Wembley Stadium takes center stage, as England are playing against Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, this FIFA window serves as a critical benchmark for both heavyweights to fine-tune their squads.
The Three Lions enter the match in scorching form, carrying a seven-game winning streak and a perfect record from their World Cup qualifying campaign. Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, England have become a defensive juggernaut, having not conceded a single goal in their last ten official matches.
In contrast, Uruguay arrive in London with a point to prove. While they successfully secured their World Cup ticket by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL standings, Marcelo Bielsa’s side is eager to erase the memory of its last outing—a stinging 5-1 defeat against the USMNT in November.
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3'- England with the first try (0-0)
Following a corner kick, Harry Maguire rose above the defense to connect with a header, but his effort sailed just over Fernando Muslera's crossbar.
GAME ON!
The game between England and Uruguay is underway!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
Both teams doing warm up activities
Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Wembley Stadium!
Tuchel's England, unstoppable
Thomas Tuchel’s side has been nearly unstoppable, racking up 12 wins in their last 13 international matches. In a historic qualifying run, the Three Lions became the first European nation to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, finishing Group K with a perfect 8–0–0 record and zero goals conceded.
The only blemish on this remarkable run was a 3–1 loss to Senegal in a home friendly at the City Ground in June 2025—England's first-ever defeat against African opposition.
England’s last 13 matches:
Finland 1-3 England (Nations League)
Greece 0-3 England (Nations League)
England 5-0 Ireland (Nations League)
England 2-0 Albania (UEFA Qualifiers)
Andorra 0-3 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
England 3-0 Latvia (UEFA Qualifiers)
England 1-3 Senegal (Friendly)
England 2-0 Andorra (UEFA Qualifiers)
Serbia 0-5 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
England 3-0 Wales (Friendly)
Latvia 0-5 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
England 2-0 Serbia (UEFA Qualifiers)
Albania 0-2 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
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England lineup confirmed!
England's starting lineup: James Trafford; Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Djed Spence; James Garner, Jordan Henderson; Noni Madueke, Phill Foden, Marcus Rashford; Dominic Solanke.
German referee Sven Jablonski has been appointed to officiate the clash between England and Uruguay. He will be joined on the field by Eduard Beitinger and Christian Gittelmann, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
Assistant Referee 1: Eduard Beitinger (GER)
Assistant Referee 2: Christian Gittelmann (GER)
Fourth official: Benjamin Brand (GER)
VAR: Soren Storks (GER)
Kickoff time and where to watch
England vs Uruguay will get underway at Wembley Stadium at 3:45 PM (ET).
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.