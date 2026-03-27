England vs Uruguay LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 international friendly at Wembley

Wembley Stadium takes center stage, as England are playing against Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, this FIFA window serves as a critical benchmark for both heavyweights to fine-tune their squads.

[Watch England vs Uruguay online in the US on Fubo]

The Three Lions enter the match in scorching form, carrying a seven-game winning streak and a perfect record from their World Cup qualifying campaign. Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, England have become a defensive juggernaut, having not conceded a single goal in their last ten official matches.

In contrast, Uruguay arrive in London with a point to prove. While they successfully secured their World Cup ticket by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL standings, Marcelo Bielsa’s side is eager to erase the memory of its last outing—a stinging 5-1 defeat against the USMNT in November.