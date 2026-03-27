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England vs Uruguay LIVE: Game on! (0-0) 2026 international friendly at Wembley

England and Uruguay are playing at Wembley in an international friendly as part of a preparation game for the 2026 World Cup. Stay tuned for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay is challenged by Tino Livramento of England.
© Getty ImagesMaximiliano Araujo of Uruguay is challenged by Tino Livramento of England.

Wembley Stadium takes center stage, as England are playing against Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, this FIFA window serves as a critical benchmark for both heavyweights to fine-tune their squads.

[Watch England vs Uruguay online in the US on Fubo]

The Three Lions enter the match in scorching form, carrying a seven-game winning streak and a perfect record from their World Cup qualifying campaign. Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, England have become a defensive juggernaut, having not conceded a single goal in their last ten official matches.

In contrast, Uruguay arrive in London with a point to prove. While they successfully secured their World Cup ticket by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL standings, Marcelo Bielsa’s side is eager to erase the memory of its last outing—a stinging 5-1 defeat against the USMNT in November.

3'- England with the first try (0-0)

Following a corner kick, Harry Maguire rose above the defense to connect with a header, but his effort sailed just over Fernando Muslera's crossbar.

GAME ON!

The game between England and Uruguay is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Wembley Stadium!

Tuchel's England, unstoppable

Thomas Tuchel’s side has been nearly unstoppable, racking up 12 wins in their last 13 international matches. In a historic qualifying run, the Three Lions became the first European nation to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, finishing Group K with a perfect 8–0–0 record and zero goals conceded.

The only blemish on this remarkable run was a 3–1 loss to Senegal in a home friendly at the City Ground in June 2025—England's first-ever defeat against African opposition.

England’s last 13 matches:

  • Finland 1-3 England (Nations League)
  • Greece 0-3 England (Nations League)
  • England 5-0 Ireland (Nations League)
  • England 2-0 Albania (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • Andorra 0-3 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • England 3-0 Latvia (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • England 1-3 Senegal (Friendly)
  • England 2-0 Andorra (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • Serbia 0-5 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • England 3-0 Wales (Friendly)
  • Latvia 0-5 England (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • England 2-0 Serbia (UEFA Qualifiers)
  • Albania 0-2 England (UEFA Qualifiers)

England lineup confirmed!

England's starting lineup: James Trafford; Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Djed Spence; James Garner, Jordan Henderson; Noni Madueke, Phill Foden, Marcus Rashford; Dominic Solanke.

Uruguay lineup confirmed!

Uruguay's starting lineup: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Agustin Canobbio, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Araujo.

England arrived to Wembley!

Thomas Tuchel's men are already at Wembley!

Today's referees

German referee Sven Jablonski has been appointed to officiate the clash between England and Uruguay. He will be joined on the field by Eduard Beitinger and Christian Gittelmann, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Eduard Beitinger (GER)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Christian Gittelmann (GER)
  • Fourth official: Benjamin Brand (GER)
  • VAR: Soren Storks (GER)

Kickoff time and where to watch

England vs Uruguay will get underway at Wembley Stadium at 3:45 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch England vs Uruguay in the USA. Other options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, ViX.

England and Uruguay clash for an international friendly at Wembley

Welcome to our live blog! This time, England host Uruguay at Wembely Stadium for an international friendly!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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