England vs Uruguay: Lineups for 2026 international friendly at Wembley

England host Uruguay at Wembley Stadium today for a high-profile international friendly. With the 2026 World Cup just months away, both managers are using this FIFA window to finalize their rosters and test tactical depth.

England enter this match in peak form, boasting a seven-game winning streak after a perfect 8-0-0 record in World Cup qualifying. However, manager Thomas Tuchel has opted for an experimental approach for tonight’s game, as he will give fringe players a chance to impress the coaching staff against South American opposition.

Uruguay, led by Marcelo Bielsa, arrive at Wembley having secured the 4th spot in CONMEBOL qualifying. They are looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 friendly loss to the USMNT in November.

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England’s confirmed lineup

Tuchel has split his 35-man camp into two groups, resting 11 established stars—including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice—specifically for the upcoming match against Japan on March 31. Furthermore, Eberechi Eze (calf) and Jarell Quansah (thigh) were forced to withdraw, replaced by Harvey Barnes and Ben White.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal for England. (Getty Images)

Confirmed lineup to face Uruguay: James Trafford; Valentino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Djed Spence; Jordan Henderson, James Garner; Phil Foden, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford; Dominic Solanke.

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Uruguay’s confirmed lineup

On the Uruguayan side, Bielsa will be without Rodrigo Bentancur due to injury, as well as Nahitan Nandez, who tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Lucas Torreira will not be present, as he was not called up for this international window.

Confirmed lineup to face England: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, Mathías Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Agustin Canobbio, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Araujo.