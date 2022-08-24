The former Ajax manager wants more from his Red Devils side, who got a much needed and moral boosting three points against Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag demanding much more from his Manchester United players than they were used to

Erik ten Hag was seeing his ship sink pretty fast after two weeks and two losses in the Premier League. Then on Monday the Red Devils got a much-needed win against Liverpool 2-1. Not only did they win but it was a dig deep victory against Liverpool who had 71% possession.

The victory gets Manchester United out of the bottom part of the table and puts them now 14th overall at 1-2-0. Still for ten Hag the win against Liverpool was just the beginning and he does not want his team to take the foot of the gas.

After the win the former Ajax boss stated to the press his players must be ready to “suffer” if they want to take the club back to its glory years. When speaking to Manchester United’s official webpage, ten Hag has laid out his plans and wants for his Manchester United side.

“What I demand is that players bring the top spirit every day. Every day, they have to bring it to the club,”

“It has to be a way of life and I hope they understand. It's only working - high performance, high level - if you have that spirit and have that focus. If you accept that you have to hurt yourself, you have to suffer, to finally get the best level out of you.”

Ten Hag has already made big decisions in not playing disgruntle superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire. Now the Red Devils put their focus on the weekend when they face Southampton on the road.