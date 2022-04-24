This summer, the Red Devils might undergo a massive transformation under the leadership of newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag, who will take over as Manchester United boss in the 2022-23 season. But Darwin Nunez, Antony, or Harry Kane are not the names of the players he might start with, as per reports.

A dramatic reorganization will take place at Manchester United this summer when new manager Erik Ten Hag takes over as Old Trafford's sixth manager in the last nine years. Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United's interim manager, will provide the Dutchman, the club's incoming manager, with a comprehensive dossier on the underachieving squad.

In essence, Ten Hag will be given the green light to deconstruct a rotting empire because, on the basis of a pointless loss at the Emirates against Arsenal, the Ajax boss is taking over a team that has more deadwood than a lumberjack's backyard.

In addition, they have been unable to obtain value for money out of their train fleet. To begin with, United's defense may benefit from a Ten Hag overhaul. The Red Devils have allowed 51 goals in 34 games. In the meanwhile, the 52-year-old has set his sights on bringing in a former Ajax midfielder who seems to be a great fit.

Erik Ten Hag identifies his main target ahead of summer transfer window

It is Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen who tops the wishlist of newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Having made a remarkable recovery from a heart attack, the Dane is now back in action for Brentford and looking better than ever. Eriksen's recuperation and willingness to play again both astonished and excited him, but he was right to return to the field.

The 30-year-old has been the driving force behind the Bees' recent winning streak, which has helped the west London club secure their stay in the Premier League ahead of the next season. In addition, Brentford will face an uphill struggle to keep him on a six-month contract.

According to recent reports, as many as seven teams are interested in signing the elegant Danish ace. The Daily Star Sunday, on the other hand, now includes the Premier League side in the conversation. It's being said that new manager Ten Hag has asked United's board to make his signing the first signing under him. When it comes to starting his Old Trafford revolution, Ten Hag views Eriksen as the "ideal bargain."

Eriksen's training with Ajax during Ten Hag's rehabilitation is said to have impressed him much. According to the Star, Ten Hag will have to beat out Tottenham for his signature. Following Saturday's draw, Antonio Conte was asked about the player and made it clear that he admired him.