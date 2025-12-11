Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly spend $17 million to sign key player after MLS Cup win

Inter Miami won the MLS Cup just less than a week ago, but the team is already making moves to keep key players around Lionel Messi. One of those moves is a heavy $17 million decision, but it might be really worth it.

Tom Bogert of The Athletic reported that Inter Miami will, indeed, pick up Rodrigo De Paul‘s purchase option that is worth around the $17 million mark. De Paul will now have one of the three DP spots on the roster, the other being Messi.

With Messi and De Paul as DPs, the team now has one DP spot open to go and sign another franchise player. This could open the chance for striker Luis Suarez to be back on the team. According to Inter Miami’s website, the team is in ongoing negotiations to bring the Uruguayan back.

Is De Paul worth the big money?

De Paul was an integral part of this team since his arrival from Atletico Madrid. De Paul is 31 years old, so he is still very much in his prime, albeit the latter parts of it. The Argentinian midfielder is an absolute tank, has cardio for days, great hustle, a very educated right foot, and he is the prototype of an elite box-to-box midfielder.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF

Not only that, but it’s well known that De Paul is one of Messi’s closest friends, so it helps both DPs are as close to one another as they can. Them being great friends is good for the locker room and the motivation of the team. Last but not least, Inter Miami’s manager is also Argentinian. Hence, for Javier Mascherano, it’s easier to communicate to De Paul as he is the heart and lungs of this team. All in all, it’s more than worth it.

De Paul and Messi know next season is really important

Next season is crucial for both players for so many reasons. First and foremost, they are the ones in charge to defend their MLS Cup title. Secondly, Inter Miami will play at the Concacaf Champions Cup, where the team is favored by many to win it all.

Thirdly, next year is a World Cup year, and Argentina will defend its title. The tournament is in the United States, something that plays in favor of Messi and De Paul as they will know the pitches very well. Then, both players being in great form will surely be a priority for the Argentinian side.