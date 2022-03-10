Estudiantes and Boca Juniors clash on Matchday 6 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors make the trip to La Plata on Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional to take on red-hot Estudiantes. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

The hosts got off to a fantastic start to the season as they are in control of Group B with 13 points (W4 D1). Ricardo Zielinski’s men snatched a late draw to Velez Sarsfield last time out to extend their unbeaten streak in the Argentine League Cup. In addition, they defeated Everton of Chile in a Libertadores Qualifier during the week. However, Estudiantes will try to keep momentum going before they meet Gimnasia on Matchday 7, the round of the derbies.

On the other hand, El Xeneize head into this clash under pressure. Boca – who are fifth with 8 points (W2 D2 L1) - lost to Huracan at La Bombonera last weekend, a result that could put Sebastian Battaglia in a hot seat if his team doesn’t get back on track fast. Besides, up next will be lifelong rivals River Plate at the Monumental. Will Boca grab a victory ahead of the Superclasico?

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors: Date

Estudiantes and Boca Juniors will face each other on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata. Last time they met last year, El Pincha beat El Xeneize 1-0.

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch or live stream Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors in the US

The game to be played between Estudiantes de La Plata and Boca Juniors on Matchday 6 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, and Fanatiz.