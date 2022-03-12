Estudiantes will play against Boca Juniors this Sunday, March 13 at the Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium for the Matchday 6 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Estudiantes and Boca Juniors will face each other this Sunday, March 13 at the Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium, in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

Last Wednesday, locals got a great 1-0 victory as visitors in Chile against Everton for the first leg of phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores qualifying stage. In addition, they are the first of the standings in Zone 2 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. It will be an interesting game before the “Pincharratas” play the Derby of La Plata next Matchday.

Like Estudiantes, Boca Juniors play their last game before the Derby against River Plate (the next Matchday, the seventh, is the Derbies Matchday in the 2022 Copa de la Liga). After their defeat against Huracan, the "Xeneizes" are no longer, at least for now, among the four teams qualified to play the next phase. That is why in this game they will try to get back to the classification zone.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium, La Plata, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The team that Boca have faced the most times throughout their history, after their arch-rival River, has been Estudiantes de La Plata (although this measurement is made taking into account the games they played during the amateur era). In professionalism they played 187 times, with 102 victories for the "Xeneizes" (widely dominating the statistics), 43 for Estudiantes and 42 draws.

How to watch or live stream Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, March 13 at the Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium for the Matchday 6 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +125 odds, while Estudiantes have +240. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors +125 Tie +220 Estudiantes +240

*Odds via Caliente