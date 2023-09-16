Arsenal will visit Everton this Sunday, September 17 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This matchup features two teams with contrasting objectives for the current season. On one side, there’s Arsenal, who came tantalizingly close to clinching the championship in the 2022/2023 season, only to see the title slip away in the final Matchdays. This year, they are on a mission for redemption, and thus far, they have amassed an impressive 10 points out of a possible 12.
Their opponents, Everton, have been consistently battling relegation in recent years. Unfortunately, they have managed to secure just one point from their first four games, underscoring their urgent need to accumulate points as quickly as possible.
Everton vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 18)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Everton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC