Everton vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will visit Everton this Sunday, September 17 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This matchup features two teams with contrasting objectives for the current season. On one side, there’s Arsenal, who came tantalizingly close to clinching the championship in the 2022/2023 season, only to see the title slip away in the final Matchdays. This year, they are on a mission for redemption, and thus far, they have amassed an impressive 10 points out of a possible 12.

Their opponents, Everton, have been consistently battling relegation in recent years. Unfortunately, they have managed to secure just one point from their first four games, underscoring their urgent need to accumulate points as quickly as possible.

Everton vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 18)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Everton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC