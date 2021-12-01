Everton against Liverpool at Goodison Park for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 14 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Everton and Liverpool meet in for a Matchweek 14 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Goodison Park on December 1, 2021 at 3:15 PM (ET). Three or one point. Here is all the related information about this Premier League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Everton have a negative record in the last five games with four losses and a 0-0 draw against Tottenham at home. The two most recent games were consecutive losses to Manchester City 3-0 and Brentford 1-0.

Three weeks ago Liverpool lost a game to West Ham 2-3 on the road, that loss was the end of a 16-game winning streak between the UEFA Champions League, EFL Cup and Premier League.

Everton vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England.

Everton vs Liverpool: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Everton vs Liverpool: Storylines

The last time Everton won a game was on September 25 against Norwich City 2-0 at home, after that victory the team lost five games and drew another two against West Ham and Tottenham. At home Everton have better numbers than playing on the road, they have scored 10 goals at home and the defense has allowed only 8 with an average of 1.67 goals. The team has a positive record at home with 3-1-2.

Liverpool have a positive record with 8-4-1 and 28 points in third place in the 2021-22 Premier League. The most recent victory for Liverpool was against Southampton 4-0 at home, that game was the team's fourth win at home this season for a record of 4 wins and 3 draws without losses. But Liverpool also have a good record on the road at 4-1-1, the most recent victory on the road in the Premier League was during Matchweek 9 against Manchester United 5-0.

Everton vs Liverpool: Predictions And Odds

Everton are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and +697 moneyline at FanDuel, they have slightly better offensive average at home against opponents but visitors are lethal on the road. Liverpool are favorites with -1.5 goal line and -245 moneyline. The draw is set at +432 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: Liverpool -1.5.



FanDuel Everton +1.5 / +697 Draw / Totals +432 / 3 Liverpool -1.5 / -245

