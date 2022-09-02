Everton will face Liverpool for Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will visit Everton for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League in a new edition of the Merseyside Derby. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The start of the locals in this 2022/2023 Premier League has not been good at all. So much so that today you occupy the last positions very close to the relegation zone, with which they suffered a lot last season. They have barely been 3 points in 5 games, product of three draws and two losses. They need as soon as possible to get their first victory.

Liverpool achieved their first victory in Matchday 4, after a not so good start (they had barely obtained 2 points out of 9 possible); and on Matchday 5 they got their second win in a row against Newcastle. It was a 2-1 with a goal scored in the 8th minute added. The “Reds” will try to win their third game.

Everton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Everton will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 3 at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bahamas: 7:30 AM

Bangladesh: 3:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 AM

Belize: 5:30 AM

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Brunei: 7:30 PM

Burundi: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Eswatini: 1:30 PM

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 11:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Gambia: 11:30 AM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

Guyana: 7:30 AM

India: 5 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Lesotho: 1:30 PM

Liberia: 11:30 AM

Malawi: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Malta: 1:30 PM

Mauritius: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Namibia: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Pakistan: 4:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Sudan: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 5 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 12:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 12:30 PM

Everton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malawi: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, beIN 4K Arabia

Eswatini: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

