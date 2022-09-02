Liverpool will visit Everton for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League in a new edition of the Merseyside Derby. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The start of the locals in this 2022/2023 Premier League has not been good at all. So much so that today you occupy the last positions very close to the relegation zone, with which they suffered a lot last season. They have barely been 3 points in 5 games, product of three draws and two losses. They need as soon as possible to get their first victory.
Liverpool achieved their first victory in Matchday 4, after a not so good start (they had barely obtained 2 points out of 9 possible); and on Matchday 5 they got their second win in a row against Newcastle. It was a 2-1 with a goal scored in the 8th minute added. The “Reds” will try to win their third game.
Everton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Everton will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 3 at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bahamas: 7:30 AM
Bangladesh: 3:30 PM
Barbados: 7:30 AM
Belize: 5:30 AM
Botswana: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Brunei: 7:30 PM
Burundi: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 1:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Eswatini: 1:30 PM
Ethiopia: 2:30 PM
Fiji: 11:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Gambia: 11:30 AM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 11:30 AM
Guyana: 7:30 AM
India: 5 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Lesotho: 1:30 PM
Liberia: 11:30 AM
Malawi: 1:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Malta: 1:30 PM
Mauritius: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Namibia: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Pakistan: 4:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Rwanda: 1:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
South Sudan: 1:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 5 PM
Sudan: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 2:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM
Uganda: 2:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 12:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 12:30 PM
Everton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
France: Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, beIN 4K Arabia
Eswatini: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
USA: Sling TV
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA