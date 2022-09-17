Everton will face West Ham for Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Everton will receive West Ham in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and for Canada on FuboTV Canada.

Although they are not two of the teams that are fighting at the top of the standings, this will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 8. Both teams are in an awkward position in the standings, with just 4 points behind. 24 possible, and in the case of the locals, still without victories.

What makes this game so interesting is precisely that its protagonists are two teams in dire need of points. West Ham are in 18th position, and although it is early to talk about relegation, the truth is that nobody wants to be in that area. Everton are 17th, but only by having a better goal difference. A duel of teams in dire need of points.

Everton vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Everton will play against West Ham for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, September 18 at the Goodison Park in the Walton area of Liverpool, England.

Australia: 11:15 PM

Bahamas: 9:15 AM

Bangladesh: 5:15 PM

Barbados: 9:15 AM

Belize: 7:15 AM

Botswana: 3:15 PM

Brazil: 10:15 AM

Brunei: 9:15 PM

Burundi: 3:15 PM

Cameroon: 2:15 PM

Canada: 9:15 AM

Eswatini: 3:15 PM

Ethiopia: 4:15 PM

Fiji: 1:15 AM (September 19)

France: 3:15 PM

Gambia: 1:15 PM

Germany: 3:15 PM

Ghana: 1:15 PM

Guyana: 9:15 AM

India: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 2:15 PM

Italy: 3:15 PM

Jamaica: 8:15 AM

Kenya: 4:15 PM

Lesotho: 3:15 PM

Liberia: 1:15 PM

Malawi: 3:15 PM

Malaysia: 9:15 PM

Malta: 3:15 PM

Mauritius: 3:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Namibia: 3:15 PM

Netherlands: 3:15 PM

New Zealand: 1:15 AM (September 19)

Nigeria: 2:15 PM

Pakistan: 6:15 PM

Papua New Guinea: 11:15 PM

Philippines: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 2:15 PM

Rwanda: 3:15 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:15 PM

Singapore: 9:15 PM

Solomon Islands: 12:15 AM (September 19)

South Africa: 3:15 PM

South Sudan: 3:15 PM

Spain: 3:15 PM

Sri Lanka: 6:45 PM

Sudan: 3:15 PM

Tanzania: 4:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:15 AM

Uganda: 4:15 PM

UK: 2:15 PM

United States: 9:15 AM (ET)

Zambia: 2:15 PM

Zimbabwe: 2:15 PM

Everton vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: ESPN, ESPN4, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

France: MULTISPORTS 2

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sudan: beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, USA Network

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

