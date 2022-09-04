What if Barcelona had Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo before they signed with Real Madrid? This could have happened according to a former Inter Milan player, who revealed that the Blaugranas wanted to build a super-team in the mid 90s.

One of the most important rivalries in soccer is the one between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both clubs have built very competitive squads lately, even by 'stealing' some transfer targets from the other in order to make them weaker.

In the early 2000s, Real Madrid signed some of the most important players in that time to create the Galacticos. This team dominated LaLiga and other competitions with some stars like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. Now, it has been revealed that history could have been different as Barcelona was thinking also in bluiding that super-team before its rivals.

"Barcelona even hoped to team me up with Ronaldo and Zidane," said Djorkaeff to L'Equipe. "However, [Johan] Cruyff was honest. He called me to tell me that I might not be able to make it to the Barcelona bench anymore. That's what happened. Then I went to Inter. [Joan] Gaspart told my father that you couldn't turn down Barcelona unless you were a madman or a god.... I'll let you imagine what my father replied."