FC Cincinnati’s Álvaro Barreal up for FIFA Puskas award with wonder goal in US Open Cup

Lionel Messi is not the only Argentine player making news in Major League Soccer. A 2020 import is carving out a little bit of world news for himself as well, FC Cincinnati’s winger Álvaro Barreal.

Barreal has played 99 games for The Orange and Blue and has impressed with 11 goals and 18 assists since his arrival from Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield in 2020. Barreal has been a key component to the club’s attack and has a great partnership with DP and fellow Argentine Luciano Acosta.

Barreal’s wonder goal did not come in 2023 MLS play, where he has 3 goals and 6 assists on the season, but in the US Open Cup against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on June 6th.

Álvaro Barreal up for FIFA Puskas

The goal was scored in FC Cincinnati’s 3-1 quarterfinals victory, the goal was scored off of a corner kick, a designed play and hit upper 90 causing a frenzy at FC Cincinnati’s home ground TQL Stadium.

Sadly, for FC Cincinnati they would be eliminated in the semifinals of the US Open Cup against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a wild 3-3 match where Tata Martino’s side would win on penalty kicks.

In the MLS front, FC Cincinnati has been in first place in the MLS East for most of the season and are on course to win the 2023 Supporters Shield and are already through to the playoffs.

Barreal’s other competitors for the FIFA Puskas award are:

Linda Caicedo

Julio Enciso

Seong-jin Kang

Sam Kerr

Brian Lozano

Guilherme Madruga

Ivan Morante

Nuno Santos

Askhat Tagybergen

Beatriz Zaneratto