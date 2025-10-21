Fermin Lopez scores first hat-trick with Barcelona at 22: How long did it take Lionel Messi?

Barcelona hosted Olympiacos on Matchday 3 of the Champions League amid a growing injury crisis. But Fermin Lopez stole the spotlight, scoring his first career hat-trick in a dominant 6–1 victory — sparking comparisons to Lionel Messi and raising the question: how long did it take the Argentine legend to net his first hat-trick for Barça?

While Lopez recorded his first hat trick for Barcelona at 22 years old in his third season with the club, Lionel Messi reached the milestone much earlier — at just 19 — also during his third campaign with the Catalan side. Messi’s first hat trick came in iconic fashion, during a 3–3 draw against Real Madrid that marked the beginning of his legendary run with Barcelona.

That performance would be the first of many. Over 17 seasons with the Spanish giants, Messi went on to notch an incredible 48 hat-tricks for Barcelona, along with 10 more for Argentina and two since joining Inter Miami in MLS.

For Lopez, the journey is just beginning. “My first hat trick with Barça — a dream come true. Now it’s time to keep working,” the 22-year-old said after the match. “Having my teammates sign the ball means a lot. It’s thanks to them, too”.

Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring a hat-trick. (Getty Images)

It was a night to remember for the young Spaniard, who not only delivered a statement performance but also made history. Lopez became the first Spanish player ever to score a hat-trick for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

What about Lamine Yamal?

Since Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona, the club has struggled to find a true successor capable of defining an era the way the Argentine did. But in recent years, Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the world — and his style has inevitably drawn comparisons to Messi.

Yamal quickly proved his talent on the field and now wears the iconic No. 10 jersey that Messi made legendary during his time at Camp Nou. However, unlike Lopez, the 18-year-old forward has yet to record a hat trick for the club.

So far, Yamal has made 113 appearances for Barcelona, tallying 28 goals and 40 assists while becoming a vital piece of Hansi Flick’s squad. He has come close to a hat trick on a few occasions — scoring braces against Granada in February 2024 and against Girona in September 2024 — but has yet to complete the three-goal feat.

