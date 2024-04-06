The Eredivisie 2023/2024 dresses up to host one of the most outstanding games of the competition on Matchday 29: the derby between Feyenoord and Ajax. Find here everything about this match, including the venue and viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
As the 2023/2024 Eredivisie season approaches its conclusion, the race for the championship title is heating up, with PSV dominating the tournament from start to finish and inching closer to securing the top spot. However, there is still a team that could threaten the conquest.
And that team is none other than Feyenoord, who, if they win, would be 9 points behind the leaders and obviously depending on what happens in the next Matchdays to know if they still have a chance. Now they have a tough game ahead of them since their rivals will be Ajax, who, although they practically no longer fight for anything, do not want to lose a match as important as a derby.
Feyenoord vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 AM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
UAE: 2:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
USA: 8:30 AM (ET)
Feyenoord vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola
International: Triller TV+, Bet365, Onefootball
Italy: Cool TV
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4 sooka Astro Go
Mexico: ESPN Star+
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN, ESPN Extra
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: ESPN Africa
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
USA: ESPN+