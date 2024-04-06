Feyenoord will face Ajax for the Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Eredivisie. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The Eredivisie 2023/2024 dresses up to host one of the most outstanding games of the competition on Matchday 29: the derby between Feyenoord and Ajax. Find here everything about this match, including the venue and viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

As the 2023/2024 Eredivisie season approaches its conclusion, the race for the championship title is heating up, with PSV dominating the tournament from start to finish and inching closer to securing the top spot. However, there is still a team that could threaten the conquest.

And that team is none other than Feyenoord, who, if they win, would be 9 points behind the leaders and obviously depending on what happens in the next Matchdays to know if they still have a chance. Now they have a tough game ahead of them since their rivals will be Ajax, who, although they practically no longer fight for anything, do not want to lose a match as important as a derby.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Feyenoord vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

