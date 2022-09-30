The moment we've been waiting for is here: FIFA 23 is finally out. The last edition of the installment will certainly be a special one for the fans, who from next year will probably have to switch to EA Sports FC.
The developer had already revealed the best 25 player ratings of all big five European leagues on Ultimate Team. Here, we'll take a look at the best starting lineup from each competition based on overall rating by position.
Liverpool and Manchester City are dominant in the Premier League, just like Barcelona and Real Madrid are in LaLiga. In the Serie A there's a similar trend, while both in the Bundesliga and the Ligue 1 there's an absolute difference between one club and the rest.
Premier League Best XI in FIFA 23
- GK: Alisson (Liverpool) - 89 OVR
- RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 87 OVR
- CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90 OVR
- CB: Ruben Dias (Man City) - 88 OVR
- LB: Joao Cancelo (Man City) - 88 OVR
- CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 91 OVR
- CDM: Casemiro (Man Utd) - 89 OVR
- CAM: Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 88 OVR
- RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90 OVR
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 90 OVR
- LW: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 89 OVR
LaLiga Best XI in FIFA 23
- GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR
- RB: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 84 OVR
- CB: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) - 87 OVR
- CB: David Alaba (Real Madrid) - 86 OVR
- LB: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 85 OVR
- CM: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR
- CM: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - 87 OVR
- CM: Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR
- RW: Raphinha (Barcelona) - 83 OVR
- ST: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 91 OVR
- LW: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - 86 OVR
Serie A Best XI in FIFA 23
- GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan) - 87 OVR
- RB: Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - 83 OVR
- CB: Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR
- CB: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) - 84 OVR
- LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 85 OVR
- CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Latium) - 86 OVR
- CDM: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR
- CM: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR
- RW: Angel Di Maria (Juventus) - 84 OVR
- ST: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR
- LW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus) - 84 OVR
Bundesliga Best XI in FIFA 23
- GK: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90 OVR
- RB: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR
- CB: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund) - 85 OVR
- CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR
- LB: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 84 OVR
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR
- CM: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR
- RM: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR
- CAM: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR
- LM: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR
- ST: Patric Schik (Bayer Leverkusen) - 85 OVR
Ligue 1 Best XI in FIFA 23
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - 88 OVR
- RB: Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - 84 OVR
- CB: Marquinhos (PSG) - 88 OVR
- CB: Sergio Ramos (PSG) - 84 OVR
- LB: Nicolas Tagliafico (OL) - 81 OVR
- CM: Marco Verratti (PSG) - 87 OVR
- CM: Carlos Soler (PSG) - 83 OVR
- CM: Fabian (PSG) - 83 OVR
- RW: Lionel Messi (PSG) - 91 OVR
- ST: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 91 OVR
- LW: Neymar (PSG) - 89 OVR