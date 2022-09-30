EA Sports have revealed the top 25 players of each of the big five European leagues on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here, we set up the best starting lineup in each competition based on the overall rating per position.

The moment we've been waiting for is here: FIFA 23 is finally out. The last edition of the installment will certainly be a special one for the fans, who from next year will probably have to switch to EA Sports FC.

The developer had already revealed the best 25 player ratings of all big five European leagues on Ultimate Team. Here, we'll take a look at the best starting lineup from each competition based on overall rating by position.

Liverpool and Manchester City are dominant in the Premier League, just like Barcelona and Real Madrid are in LaLiga. In the Serie A there's a similar trend, while both in the Bundesliga and the Ligue 1 there's an absolute difference between one club and the rest.

Premier League Best XI in FIFA 23

GK : Alisson (Liverpool) - 89 OVR

: Alisson (Liverpool) - 89 OVR RB : Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 87 OVR

: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 87 OVR CB : Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90 OVR

: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90 OVR CB : Ruben Dias (Man City) - 88 OVR

: Ruben Dias (Man City) - 88 OVR LB : Joao Cancelo (Man City) - 88 OVR

: Joao Cancelo (Man City) - 88 OVR CM : Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 91 OVR

: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 91 OVR CDM : Casemiro (Man Utd) - 89 OVR

: Casemiro (Man Utd) - 89 OVR CAM : Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 88 OVR

: Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 88 OVR RW : Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90 OVR

: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90 OVR ST : Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 90 OVR

: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 90 OVR LW: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 89 OVR

LaLiga Best XI in FIFA 23

GK : Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR

: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR RB : Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 84 OVR

: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 84 OVR CB : Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) - 87 OVR

: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) - 87 OVR CB : David Alaba (Real Madrid) - 86 OVR

: David Alaba (Real Madrid) - 86 OVR LB : Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 85 OVR

: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 85 OVR CM : Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR

: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR CM : Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - 87 OVR

: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - 87 OVR CM : Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR

: Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 88 OVR RW : Raphinha (Barcelona) - 83 OVR

: Raphinha (Barcelona) - 83 OVR ST : Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 91 OVR

: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 91 OVR LW: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - 86 OVR

Serie A Best XI in FIFA 23

GK : Mike Maignan (AC Milan) - 87 OVR

: Mike Maignan (AC Milan) - 87 OVR RB : Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - 83 OVR

: Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - 83 OVR CB : Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR

: Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR CB : Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) - 84 OVR

: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) - 84 OVR LB : Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 85 OVR

: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 85 OVR CM : Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Latium) - 86 OVR

: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Latium) - 86 OVR CDM : Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR

: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR CM : Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR

: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR RW : Angel Di Maria (Juventus) - 84 OVR

: Angel Di Maria (Juventus) - 84 OVR ST : Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR

: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 86 OVR LW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus) - 84 OVR

Bundesliga Best XI in FIFA 23

GK : Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90 OVR

: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90 OVR RB : Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR

: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) - 82 OVR CB : Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund) - 85 OVR

: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund) - 85 OVR CB : Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR

: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR LB : Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 84 OVR

: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 84 OVR CDM : Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR

: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR CM : Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR

: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR RM : Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR

: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - 85 OVR CAM : Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR

: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR LM : Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR

: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - 89 OVR ST: Patric Schik (Bayer Leverkusen) - 85 OVR

Ligue 1 Best XI in FIFA 23