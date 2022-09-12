FIFA 23 launches worldwide in less than a month, which is why EA Sports has already revealed the best 23 player ratings. Surprisingly, neither Man City star Erling Haaland nor PSG winger Neymar are among the top 10.

The wait will be over soon. FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, and the expectations of the gaming community are through the roof. Given that it will be the final installment of the franchise, many want to make sure they make the best out of it.

Next year, EA Sports will no longer produce the game under the FIFA name and instead will launch their own 'EA Sports FC' saga. With less than three weeks for the release, the best 23 player ratings in FIFA 23 were revealed.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top 10. However, player ratings often spark a lot of debate on social media and this wasn't the exception. The ratings of Neymar and Erling Haaland, for instance, gave a lot to talk about.

Neymar, Erling Haaland not among top 10 player ratings in FIFA 23

Rated 89, the PSG superstar is below 90 for the first time since FIFA 16, when he was still at FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Manchester City sensation, rated 88, is not even among the top 20.

FIFA 23 Top 23 player ratings