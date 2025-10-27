FIFA opens new window for 2026 World Cup tickets: How long does it last and who can apply?

The excitement among fans eager to secure tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to rise. During the first sales phase, FIFA reported that more than one million tickets were sold across 212 countries — a figure that has only heightened demand ahead of this second opportunity to apply.

This next phase of ticket sales opened on Monday, October 27, and will remain active until Friday, October 31. Time is limited for fans to register, but given the global enthusiasm surrounding the tournament, sales are expected to be another resounding success.

Just like in the first phase, the process consists of a ticket application followed by a random selection. Applicants who are chosen will receive a time slot to complete their purchase. These purchasing windows will take place between mid-November and early December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to register for 2026 World Cup tickets

Fans aged 18 and older who wish to buy tickets must first register and create a “FIFA ID” at the FIFA official website. Selected applicants will then receive an assigned purchase window, subject to ticket availability and FIFA’s terms and conditions.

A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Advertisement

During the initial phase, prices ranged from $60 for standard seats to as high as $6,730 for exclusive seats at the final. The pricing structure in this second phase will remain similar.

Advertisement

see also Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?

In addition to regular tickets, fans can now purchase hospitality packages — available for single matches or multiple games — that include premium seating and other exclusive benefits.

Advertisement

When and where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Canada : Toronto and Vancouver

: Toronto and Vancouver Mexico : Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening match and final venue confirmed

The tournament will kick off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which will become the first stadium in history to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches.

The grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, closing the tournament in one of the most iconic venues in the United States.