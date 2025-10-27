Lionel Messi reveals the reason to re-sign with Inter Miami

Inter Miami achieved what they had been hoping and waiting for in the coming years, continuing their celebration after securing the renewal of Lionel Messi, the Argentine star who has taken the United States by storm.

The Argentine spoke in recent hours about a decision that had been anticipated for months across North America — one driven not only by sporting ambitions but also by personal reasons as he looks to close out his elite career in Miami. And without question, he intends to keep showing his highest level possible.

“I’ve always said that I base my decision on how I feel day to day — both physically and mentally — to keep playing,” Messi told NBC News. “The truth is I felt great throughout the year. I’m happy living in Miami, and so is my family.” That happiness, he explained, played a major role in his decision to extend his contract officially through December 31, 2028.

The calm that Messi enjoys within a growing project, along with the family comfort he finds in the United States, are key to understanding what has unfolded in recent days. His renewal also aligns with the club’s larger development, including the construction of Inter Miami’s new stadium, marking a new chapter for the franchise.

Messi always puts his family first

It’s far from the first time Messi has spoken about the importance of family when making career decisions. When he left Paris Saint-Germain, he received massive financial offers from Saudi Arabia, yet the lifestyle and cultural setting in the Middle East simply didn’t fit his family’s needs.

That circumstance ultimately gave David Beckham’s franchise in the United States a major advantage during negotiations — offering Messi not only the best environment for his loved ones but also the peace of mind to finish his legendary career in a setting where he can live freely and comfortably.

Major step forward for Messi and Inter in the playoffs

A brace from Lionel Messi and another goal from Tadeo Allende were enough for Inter Miami to claim a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC in the opening leg of their MLS Playoff series. The result puts Miami in a strong position heading into the second leg on November 1, with just 90 minutes separating them from advancing further in the title race.

Both Messi and the entire Miami squad now await their next opponent. The MLS Playoff bracket could see Inter Miami face the winner between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, though those matchups won’t begin for several more rounds as the Eastern Conference playoffs continue to unfold — with Messi still dreaming of a domestic title to add to his illustrious career.

