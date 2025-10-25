Trending topics:
soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm rival and venue for friendly in November ahead of 2026 World Cup

Following recent friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, Lionel Messi’s Argentina National Team have defined their next opponent as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a World Cup Qualifier match.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during a World Cup Qualifier match.

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina have finalized the next steps in their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, revealing an unexpected change to the itinerary. Breaking with their traditional format of two matches per international window, the squad managed by Lionel Scaloni will play only a single fixture during the November FIFA window. The confirmed opponent is Angola, set for a friendly match on Friday, November 14th, in Luanda, the African nation’s capital.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially detailed the unusual travel and camp logistics in a statement. Unlike previous tours, the team will first gather in Spain, which will serve as their primary base of operations.

Immediately after traveling to and completing the match in Luanda, the AFA reported that “the delegation will return to the old continent to continue with training until November 18th, the day the FIFA window concludes”.

Advertisement

Argentina settled on only the Angola commitment after a planned match against India for a later date was canceled. The AFA attempted to arrange contests with other opponents but was unsuccessful, formalizing the decision for a single game alongside dedicated training sessions in Spain.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

What’s next for Argentina after November?

Looking beyond the November friendly against Angola, the national team has already secured agreements to face both Mexico and Honduras in the United States. These matches are scheduled to serve as official send-off games just one week before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking

Additionally, next year could feature a high-profile Finalissima match against Spain, setting up a highly anticipated clash between Lionel Messi and rising star Lamine Yamal for the first time. Although the date is unconfirmed, European media reports suggest the match will take place in March, with Qatar’s Lusail Stadium as the likely venue.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr while Messi nets brace for Inter Miami: Where does the 1,000-goal race stand?
Soccer

Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr while Messi nets brace for Inter Miami: Where does the 1,000-goal race stand?

Video: Lionel Messi scores a fantastic brace for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC at MLS Cup Playoffs
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores a fantastic brace for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC at MLS Cup Playoffs

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nasvhille in Game 1 of Round 1 in 2025 MLS Cup playoffs?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nasvhille in Game 1 of Round 1 in 2025 MLS Cup playoffs?

When will the Blue Jays unleash Max Scherzer against the Dodgers in the World Series?
MLB

When will the Blue Jays unleash Max Scherzer against the Dodgers in the World Series?

Better Collective Logo