Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm rival and venue for friendly in November ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina have finalized the next steps in their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, revealing an unexpected change to the itinerary. Breaking with their traditional format of two matches per international window, the squad managed by Lionel Scaloni will play only a single fixture during the November FIFA window. The confirmed opponent is Angola, set for a friendly match on Friday, November 14th, in Luanda, the African nation’s capital.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) officially detailed the unusual travel and camp logistics in a statement. Unlike previous tours, the team will first gather in Spain, which will serve as their primary base of operations.

Immediately after traveling to and completing the match in Luanda, the AFA reported that “the delegation will return to the old continent to continue with training until November 18th, the day the FIFA window concludes”.

Argentina settled on only the Angola commitment after a planned match against India for a later date was canceled. The AFA attempted to arrange contests with other opponents but was unsuccessful, formalizing the decision for a single game alongside dedicated training sessions in Spain.

What’s next for Argentina after November?

Looking beyond the November friendly against Angola, the national team has already secured agreements to face both Mexico and Honduras in the United States. These matches are scheduled to serve as official send-off games just one week before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, next year could feature a high-profile Finalissima match against Spain, setting up a highly anticipated clash between Lionel Messi and rising star Lamine Yamal for the first time. Although the date is unconfirmed, European media reports suggest the match will take place in March, with Qatar’s Lusail Stadium as the likely venue.