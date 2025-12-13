Orioles owner David Rubenstein makes major statement after signing former NY Mets star Pete Alonso

The MLB offseason is in the midst of a flurry of activity, even more so following the blockbuster departure of Pete Alonso from the New York Mets. His new home will be the Baltimore Orioles, where—judging by the words of owner David Rubenstein—the franchise believes it can make a major push next season.

Rubenstein recently spoke candidly about Alonso’s arrival, expressing not only his surprise at the sheer number of people who reached out to him after the news broke, but also his belief that the team can accomplish great things beginning next season.

“I’ve gotten hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of emails from people telling me how great this is,” he said via usatoday.com. “I can’t exaggerate how much the excitement is in Baltimore for this. People I didn’t even remember, from sixth grade sending me emails. I’m really happy for Baltimore, for Pete and his family.”

He also added: “Frank Robinson’s number when he played in Cincinnati was 20. Pete Alonso’s number in New York was 20. Both of them 30 (years old), both of them great power hitters, both with the ability to work with young hitters. We’re very optimistic Pete’s addition is going to be as helpful to us as Frank Robinson’s in 1966.”

Majority owner David Rubenstein of the Baltimore Orioles.

Emulating Frank Robinson

Frank Robinson’s tenure with the Baltimore Orioles was transformative, highlighted by his historic 1966 season where he won the Triple Crown and the AL MVP Award, becoming the first and only player to capture the MVP in both leagues. He was the driving force behind the franchise’s first two World Series championships in 1966 and 1970, earning World Series MVP honors in the former.

In evoking Robinson’s name following the acquisition of slugger Pete Alonso, Orioles owner David Rubenstein drew parallels between the two powerful hitters, expressing his hope that Alonso can emulate Robinson’s arrival in 1966 and similarly propel the young, talented team to World Series contention.

Excitement builds with Alonso’s arrival

The Baltimore Orioles organization and its fanbase are filled with immense optimism and excitement regarding the arrival of Pete Alonso. Known as the “Polar Bear,” Alonso brings a powerful, proven bat to the middle of the Orioles’ young, dominant lineup, igniting hopes that he will be the final piece needed to secure a World Series title.

During his seven seasons with the New York Mets, Alonso established himself as one of baseball’s premier power hitters, accumulating impressive career totals of 264 home runs, 712 RBIs, and a robust .516 career slugging percentage, all while maintaining a respectable .253 batting average. His track record of driving in runs and launching league-leading home runs is seen as a crucial injection of offense for an already high-achieving Orioles squad.

