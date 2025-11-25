FIFA warns Cristiano Ronaldo after announcing suspension decision ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was ejected during Portugal’s World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland. Following this, the Portuguese fan base eagerly awaited FIFA‘s decision on the number of matches Ronaldo would be suspended for ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Along with this announcement, FIFA issued a warning to Cristiano Ronaldo regarding future conduct. “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately,” FIFA stated.

Through this statement, FIFA cautioned the Portuguese star about replicating the incident that occurred against Ireland. Moving forward, Ronaldo must exhibit control in upcoming matches because Portugal will rely on him during the group stage of the next year’s World Cup.

Despite Ronaldo’s situation, Portugal remains confident in their roster’s depth as they prepare for the World Cup and the final FIFA-sanctioned matches before the group stage commences in North America.

Ronaldo’s first direct red card with Portugal

Throughout his illustrious career, the Portuguese icon has been sent off seven times for both accumulating two yellow cards and direct red card in various competitions. However, this was the first time he received a direct red card in an official match with the national team.

In total, Ronaldo has been cautioned with a yellow card 128 times across the five clubs he has represented. As he approaches what could be his final World Cup, Ronaldo has announced plans to retire from international play following the tournament in North America.

As Ronaldo nears the final fixtures of his international career, fans anticipate seeing him compete throughout the full group stage in the 2026 World Cup. There’s significant interest in when Ronaldo will make his decision to retire official.