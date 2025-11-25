Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension revealed: Will CR7 be eligible for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut?

During the latest window of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card, sparking speculation about his availability for Portugal’s debut in the upcoming World Cup. The final suspension has now been announced.

According to reports from B24 via their official X account (formerly Twitter), CR7 received only a one-match suspension, meaning he will be able to feature in his team’s opener in the first round of the upcoming World Cup.

“OFFICIAL: Ronaldo was only suspended for one match and can play in the entire group stage of the 2026 World Cup,” it was reported via @B24PT. Undoubtedly, this is great news for Roberto Martinez and the rest of his teammates in Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Ronaldo was sent off during his match against Ireland, which was likely his final game in World Cup qualifiers representing his country. An elbow on an opponent triggered the striker’s ejection.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Advertisement

Suspension served

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a straight red card during the recent World Cup Qualifiers. Following the incident, he was issued a suspension which was ultimately a mandatory one-match ban.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo vs Messi: The race to 1,000 goals updated after Al Nassr, Inter Miami wins

This sanction was served during the final qualifying match against Armenia. Crucially, the completion of this suspension means that Ronaldo will be fully eligible to play in Portugal’s opening match at the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Advertisement

Eyes on the World Cup

Having comfortably won its qualifying group, Portugal arrives at the upcoming World Cup with high expectations, looking to make a significant statement on the global stage. This tournament marks a historic occasion as it will be the sixth World Cup appearance for legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to lead the squad.

With a blend of seasoned veterans and exciting young talent, Portugal is poised to challenge the established contenders and aims to translate its strong qualifying form into a deep and impactful run in the main event.

Advertisement